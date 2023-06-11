‘I just felt my heart kind of break’: Robbers crash car into Phoenix gun shop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Robbers stole up to $1,500 in firearm accessories and caused a preliminary estimate of $20,000 in damages after ramming a car into the Phoenix Gun Co. LLC on June 3.

“You can’t help but feel violated at that point,” said Joshua Kuk, the owner. Kuk said an alert from his security system woke him up around 4:40 a.m. last Saturday. “We don’t think like a criminal. I was not picturing someone driving a car through my store,” he said. “When I first showed up, to be honest, I couldn’t even walk to the front of this store. I just felt my heart kind of break.”

His hard work shattered in less than a minute. “Your sweat, blood and tears are in this place and when you see it all ripped away, as far as your livelihood in less than 40 seconds, it’s a little hard to digest,” said Kuk.

Kuk shared a surveillance video with Arizona’s Family. It shows a car smashing into his storefront in reverse. Soon after, four people run out and huddle up. “The first thing they say is, ‘Oh man, the guns are in the safe’,” said Kuk. They can be seen rushing to steal anything they could get their hands on. They grabbed firearm accessories before the store’s alarm scared them off. “As far as firearms, we do secure those every night. They’re locked up just so that way, if the alarm is going off, there’s no way those can ever be accessed before police get here,” said Kuk.

It’s one of the many security measures he takes to protect the business he started soon after the pandemic. Kuk always liked firearms and wanted to be his own boss so he could spend more time with his family. He said he started his business with three guns and 5,000 rounds of ammo. Eight months ago, he moved to the shop located near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard.

Kuk said it could take up to two months to fully reopen. He explained the insurance companies he’s gone to wouldn’t offer coverage for his gun store. Therefore, he will have to cover the costs out of his own pocket. Kuk has a GoFundMe set up to help with the costs.

He also hopes setting up appointments with customers and attending gun shows, like the Glendale Gun Show held on June 16-18, will help him provide for his family. “We don’t want to just disappear. We’re here to stay, and we’re going to try to come back stronger,” he said.

Kuk said Phoenix Police are following up on some leads but could still use the public’s help. If anyone knows anything, they’re asked to contact Silent Witness.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.