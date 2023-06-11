Cooler temperatures ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We are tracking a cool down but windy conditions across the state Sunday. A low-pressure system moving into southern California will create these conditions, leaving temperatures in the lower 90s Sunday. These temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. Our average high temperature in Phoenix for this time of the year is 103 degrees.

As the upper-level low shifts east closer into southern California later today, the pressure gradient will tighten, leading to gusty winds late Saturday into Sunday. There is a Wind Advisory in northern and eastern Arizona Sunday, east of Flagstaff, including areas like Show Low and Winslow, with wind gusts to 45 mph possible. This could lead to blowing dust.

Though this system looks to bring a good amount of moisture to southern California, we should stay mostly dry across Arizona. Once this system exits the area, high pressure will begin to build, and this will bring a warming trend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.