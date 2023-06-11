110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cooler temperatures ahead for Arizona

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. Holly Bock has the weather forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We are tracking a cool down but windy conditions across the state Sunday. A low-pressure system moving into southern California will create these conditions, leaving temperatures in the lower 90s Sunday. These temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. Our average high temperature in Phoenix for this time of the year is 103 degrees.

As the upper-level low shifts east closer into southern California later today, the pressure gradient will tighten, leading to gusty winds late Saturday into Sunday. There is a Wind Advisory in northern and eastern Arizona Sunday, east of Flagstaff, including areas like Show Low and Winslow, with wind gusts to 45 mph possible. This could lead to blowing dust.

Though this system looks to bring a good amount of moisture to southern California, we should stay mostly dry across Arizona. Once this system exits the area, high pressure will begin to build, and this will bring a warming trend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5pm update for 6/10/2023
90s are here to stay for this week in Phoenix.
90s here to stay this week
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (7am) Update for Saturday, 06/10/23
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9pm update for 6/9/2023