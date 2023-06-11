110 ° Day Contest
12-year-old Scottsdale gymnast with Olympic dreams wins national championship

Jaysha McClendon became the Level 10 All-Around Champion in her division at the USA Gymnastics Developmental National Championships in Oklahoma.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A gymnast from Scottsdale recently flipped her way to the title of national champion, and now has her sights on even bigger competitions.

Last weekend, 12-year-old Jaysha McClendon became the Level 10 All-Around Champion in her division at the USA Gymnastics Developmental National Championships in Oklahoma. She also swung her way to a gold medal on the uneven bars and received a silver medal on the balance beam.

“Well, I just feel really happy and excited ‘cause just all my hard work’s paying off,” said McClendon. “I’m excited to see what the future is going to bring.” McClendon was one of seven athletes representing Region 1, which consists of gymnasts from Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. She trains at Rebound West Gymnastics, one of Arizona’s only gyms offering competitive elite programs.

But for McClendon, winning this national championship is only the beginning. She has her sights on winning a world championship and an All-Around title at the 2028 Olympic Games. Congratulations, Jaysha!

