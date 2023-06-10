110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks witness with information on homicide investigation

Detectives believe Robin Mark Consylman has information relating to the case.
Detectives believe Robin Mark Consylman has information relating to the case.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a witness they believe has information about the death of a Prescott Valley man in May.

On May 29, 58-year-old Grant Griffiths was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane near the Coyote Springs subdivision, just north of where state Route 89A hits Fain Road.

Detectives believe Robin Mark Consylman has information relating to the case and may be able to assist in solving the crime. Anyone with information on Consylman’s whereabouts or the investigation can call YCSO Criminal Investigation at 928-711-3278 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Gilbert Lerma pleaded guilty to assaulting two female massage therapists and another woman in...
17+ years in prison for man who sexually assaulted three Mesa women
The Phoenix Mercury let McLaughlin stop by after practice to put his coaching skills to the test.
Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin coaches Phoenix Mercury
Arizona 'hotshot crews' battling wildfires in Canda
They made a nearly three-day drive to remote areas of Northern Canada.
Arizona ‘hotshot’ crews in Canada battling massive wildfires