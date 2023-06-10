Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks witness with information on homicide investigation

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a witness they believe has information about the death of a Prescott Valley man in May.

On May 29, 58-year-old Grant Griffiths was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane near the Coyote Springs subdivision, just north of where state Route 89A hits Fain Road.

Detectives believe Robin Mark Consylman has information relating to the case and may be able to assist in solving the crime. Anyone with information on Consylman’s whereabouts or the investigation can call YCSO Criminal Investigation at 928-711-3278 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

