Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died after a plane crashed near the Superstition Mountains in Apache Junction Saturday morning.

An initial investigation by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the FAA, and National Transportation Safety Board officials says that a single-engine Compagnie Daher TB 30 Epsilon carrying 2 people crashed near the mountains around 8 a.m.

Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two people on board as part of a three-airplane flight. Although details are limited, deputies say several witnesses reported the incident, and that a preliminary report is expected in 2 to 3 weeks.

PCSO is responding to an aircraft down in the Superstition Mountains area.



Multiple parties reported witnessing an incident involving a plane.



Air support was able to confirm a crash site.



The FAA has been contacted.



Media may stage at Lost Dutchman State Park. — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 10, 2023

