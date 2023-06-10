Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people have died after a plane crashed near the Superstition Mountains in Apache Junction Saturday morning.
An initial investigation by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the FAA, and National Transportation Safety Board officials says that a single-engine Compagnie Daher TB 30 Epsilon carrying 2 people crashed near the mountains around 8 a.m.
Officials say the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two people on board as part of a three-airplane flight. Although details are limited, deputies say several witnesses reported the incident, and that a preliminary report is expected in 2 to 3 weeks.
