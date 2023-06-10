Teen dead, Phoenix police searching for driver after overnight accident

110 ° Day Contest
The teen later died at a nearby hospital.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is dead after being hit by a car late Friday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. near 27th and Weldon Ave. When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Paulina Vargas-Ochoa lying in the road. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators learned that Vargas-Ochoa was crossing mid-block on 27th Avenue when she was hit. The vehicle involved did not stop and went south on 27th Avenue. It has not been found or identified. If anyone has information regarding the crash, they are asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness.

