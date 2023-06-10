Single-engine plane crashes near Superstition Mountains

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A plane has crashed near the Superstition Mountains in Apache Junction.

An initial investigation by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the FAA, and National Transportation Safety Board officials has revealed that a single-engine Socata TB 30 Epsilon crashed near the mountains around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The plane initially left Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with two people on board.

Although details are limited, deputies say several witnesses reported the incident, and that a report is expected soon.

PCSO is responding to an aircraft down in the Superstition Mountains area.



Multiple parties reported witnessing an incident involving a plane.



Air support was able to confirm a crash site.



The FAA has been contacted.



Media may stage at Lost Dutchman State Park.

