Person dead after collision on Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a crash on a busy freeway in Ahwatukee on Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision around 3 p.m. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Loop 202 South Mountain westbound is closed at Desert Foothills Parkway due to the accident. Traffic cameras show a major backup on the Loop 202.

ADOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 202 South Mountain westbound is CLOSED at Desert Foothills Pkwy.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 60.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/UIOIN2eAZ7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.