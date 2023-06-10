110 ° Day Contest
Person dead after collision on Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Ahwatukee

ADOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes.
ADOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a crash on a busy freeway in Ahwatukee on Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision around 3 p.m. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Loop 202 South Mountain westbound is closed at Desert Foothills Parkway due to the accident. Traffic cameras show a major backup on the Loop 202.

ADOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

