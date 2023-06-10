Mysterious series of fires along Tempe railroad tracks under investigation

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Smoke was in the air as crews extinguished multiple brush fires along railroad tracks in Tempe on Friday afternoon, and an investigation is underway to find out what sparked the flames.

Around 2 p.m., Tempe firefighters were called to a grass fire on Cedar Street near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road. Crews arrived and found multiple spot fires lit up along the train tracks. Trees and brush in the area were charred from the blaze. At about the same time, firefighters were also called out to a nearby house fire that was also along the same railroad tracks. It is currently unknown how any of the fires were started or if they are connected.

While investigating the blaze, SRP briefly shut down their power lines in the area, leaving approximately 1,600 customers in the dark. However, power was restored around 5 p.m.

The train and tracks are owned by Union Pacific Railroad. A spokesperson for the company released the following statement regarding the fires:

On Friday, at about 4:00 p.m. CT, the Tempe Police Department reported a fire along the tracks near South McClintock Drive in Tempe, Arizona. Union Pacific is working with first responders and the incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.