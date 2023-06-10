110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mysterious series of fires along Tempe railroad tracks under investigation

Trees and brush in the area were charred from the blaze.
Trees and brush in the area were charred from the blaze.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Smoke was in the air as crews extinguished multiple brush fires along railroad tracks in Tempe on Friday afternoon, and an investigation is underway to find out what sparked the flames.

Around 2 p.m., Tempe firefighters were called to a grass fire on Cedar Street near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road. Crews arrived and found multiple spot fires lit up along the train tracks. Trees and brush in the area were charred from the blaze. At about the same time, firefighters were also called out to a nearby house fire that was also along the same railroad tracks. It is currently unknown how any of the fires were started or if they are connected.

While investigating the blaze, SRP briefly shut down their power lines in the area, leaving approximately 1,600 customers in the dark. However, power was restored around 5 p.m.

The train and tracks are owned by Union Pacific Railroad. A spokesperson for the company released the following statement regarding the fires:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

“Nobody ever thinks they’re going to wake up one day and their entire worlds is on fire,...
Mesa mulch fire continues smoldering, owners say they are close to putting out hotspots
Her 2-year-old has since been discharged, but her 6-year-old is still there, and her...
Glendale mother devastated after rollover crash sent three kids to hospital
The fire broke out in the early afternoon of June 2 as tourists were enjoying the lake.
Lake Powell houseboat fire was accidental, investigators say
Is 'range anxiety' keeping Phoenix drivers from buying EVs?