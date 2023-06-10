Multiple fires break out at Phoenix warehouse

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple fires broke out at a Phoenix warehouse late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials responded to reports of a fire near 16th and Jefferson streets. When crews arrived, they found several debris fires outside with smoke going into the building.

It started late Friday night and lasted until early Saturday. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Vent 1, a high-powered fan, was brought to the scene to help remove smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.