110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Multiple fires break out at Phoenix warehouse

It started late Friday night and lasted until early Saturday.
It started late Friday night and lasted until early Saturday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple fires broke out at a Phoenix warehouse late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials responded to reports of a fire near 16th and Jefferson streets. When crews arrived, they found several debris fires outside with smoke going into the building.

It started late Friday night and lasted until early Saturday.
It started late Friday night and lasted until early Saturday.(Phoenix Fire Department)

Vent 1, a high-powered fan, was brought to the scene to help remove smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Gilbert Lerma pleaded guilty to assaulting two female massage therapists and another woman in...
17+ years in prison for man who sexually assaulted three Mesa women
Detectives believe Robin Mark Consylman has information relating to the case.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks witness with information on homicide investigation
The Phoenix Mercury let McLaughlin stop by after practice to put his coaching skills to the test.
Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin coaches Phoenix Mercury
Arizona 'hotshot crews' battling wildfires in Canda