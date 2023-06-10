Multiple fires break out at Phoenix warehouse
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple fires broke out at a Phoenix warehouse late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Phoenix Fire officials responded to reports of a fire near 16th and Jefferson streets. When crews arrived, they found several debris fires outside with smoke going into the building.
Vent 1, a high-powered fan, was brought to the scene to help remove smoke from the building.
No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine the cause.
