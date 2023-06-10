Man dead after possible self-defense shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a possible self-defense shooting in Phoenix on Friday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Cambridge Avenue, and when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. A man was detained at the scene who was believed to have been involved in the shooting. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances around the shooting but believe the shooter may have acted in self-defense. The man was released, pending the results of the investigation.

