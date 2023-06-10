Man arrested in connection with body found in Phoenix in mid-May

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found in west Phoenix in mid-May.

Phoenix police investigators, on Friday, found and arrested 47-year-old Seferino Carrillo in connection with the death of 36-year-old Luis Montoya. Carrillo has been booked on various charges, including murder.

This comes after Montoya was found with “signs of obvious trauma” near 35th and Glendale Avenues around 6:30 a.m. on May 11. He died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.

