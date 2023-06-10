110 ° Day Contest
Enchant Holiday Light Maze announces early bird ticket drop next week

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Enchant Holiday Light Maze & Market has announced that it will be dropping early bird tickets next week!

The tickets will be available from June 13-25 only and will be the lowest prices available. General admission tickets go on sale in September later this year. A magic ticket will be given away to anyone buying tickets for two or more people. Get your tickets here!

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday-themed light event that comes to Scottsdale’s Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. It consumes 10 acres on the resort property, featuring a light maze, a Christmas market, Santa meet-and-greet opportunities, a giant holiday tree and so much more.

