Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin coaches Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the job swap many were waiting for! After Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard traded careers with Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin to live out her childhood dream of being a weather forecaster, it was only fitting for McLaughlin to get his shot at coaching a professional basketball team.

On Friday, the Phoenix Mercury let McLaughlin stop by after practice to put his coaching skills to the test. McLaughlin met the team, ran drills, drew up a play, and visited the snack and burger bar. Nygaard even helped Sean correct his positioning to make a free throw basket.

After the end of a long practice, McLaughlin gathered the team in a huddle, where they all cheered, “Hustle and heart set us apart.”

