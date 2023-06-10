110 ° Day Contest
Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin coaches Phoenix Mercury

On Friday, the Phoenix Mercury let McLaughlin stop by after practice to put his coaching skills to the test.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the job swap many were waiting for! After Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard traded careers with Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin to live out her childhood dream of being a weather forecaster, it was only fitting for McLaughlin to get his shot at coaching a professional basketball team.

On Friday, the Phoenix Mercury let McLaughlin stop by after practice to put his coaching skills to the test. McLaughlin met the team, ran drills, drew up a play, and visited the snack and burger bar. Nygaard even helped Sean correct his positioning to make a free throw basket.

After the end of a long practice, McLaughlin gathered the team in a huddle, where they all cheered, “Hustle and heart set us apart.”

