110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona ‘hotshot’ crews in Canada battling massive wildfires

The Aravaipa Hotshots are a group of about 20 members in Southeastern Arizona. They are mostly veterans who now focus on battling wildfires.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews from across Arizona are in Canada to help fight the wildfires burning through more than a million acres of land. The Aravaipa Hotshots are a group of about 20 members in Southeastern Arizona. They are mostly veterans who now focus on battling wildfires.

“We called them type one crews. Hot shot crews are the elite of the bunch that’s what everybody wants to be. It doesn’t make them better, just different,” Gila District Assistant Fire Management Officer Lathe Evans said.

Evans said they are experts on fighting wildfires. They made a nearly three-day drive to remote areas of Northern Canada. They’ve been there for about six days so far. He says the crew will typically stay for two or more weeks and work 16-hour days. They work alongside crews from other states and even countries. “They get to go to these other places and they do stuff differently we get to pick that up learn how they fight fire and hone that into what we do too,” Evans said.

These wildfires are impacting air quality across the Northeast. Particles and smoke from the flames are carrying hundreds of miles away, creating unhealthy or hazardous air conditions for cities and towns from Virginia to New York. Containing the flames would help rural areas of Canada and the ability to breathe for millions of people. “They really enjoy the work they do the fact they can get out and help people is huge.”

We confirmed that a hotshot group from Mesa is in Canada today, but we couldn’t reach them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Gilbert Lerma pleaded guilty to assaulting two female massage therapists and another woman in...
17+ years in prison for man who sexually assaulted three Mesa women
Detectives believe Robin Mark Consylman has information relating to the case.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks witness with information on homicide investigation
The Phoenix Mercury let McLaughlin stop by after practice to put his coaching skills to the test.
Arizona’s Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin coaches Phoenix Mercury
Arizona 'hotshot crews' battling wildfires in Canda