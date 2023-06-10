110 ° Day Contest
Arike Ogunbowale scores 35 points, lead Wings to 90-77 victory over Mercury, Griner

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, and former college teammate Dallas Wings guard...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, and former college teammate Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims greet each other after a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 35 points, Satou Sabally added a double-double and Dallas pulled away in the second half to beat Phoenix 90-77 on Friday night.

Ogunbowale sank 12 of 21 shots with five 3-pointers and five assists for the Wings (5-3), who improved to 4-0 at home this season. Sabally, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season. Natasha Howard pitched in with 22 points and seven boards.

Brittney Griner had 18 points to pace the Mercury (1-5), who fell to 0-3 on the road. Sug Sutton scored 16 with nine assists. Diana Taurasi added 12 points and five assists. Michaela Onyenwere and Griner combined to score 13 points and the Mercury led 21-17 after the first quarter. Ogunbowale scored seven in the opening period to keep Dallas close.

Dallas grabbed its first lead, 40-38, since early in the first quarter on a basket by Howard with 1:39 remaining before halftime. Griner had a layup that tied the game at 42, but she was whistled for a technical foul. Sabally hit the free throw and Kalani Brown followed with a jumper to put the Wings up 45-42 at intermission.

Sabally scored eight straight on a three-point play, a basket and a 3-pointer to push the Dallas lead to nine early in the third quarter. Howard followed with back-to-back buckets, capping a 14-0 run that gave the Wings a 66-53 lead with 1:38 left in the third. Phoenix trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way. Dallas also beat the visiting Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday.

