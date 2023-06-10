110 ° Day Contest
APS shares tips on how Arizona homes can stay cool and save money this summer

There are lots of ways to maximize your energy bill this summer, despite the heat.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s about to be a scorching summer once again in Arizona! This morning, Arizona’s Family reporter Alaina Kwan headed out to speak with APS about staying cool and saving money this summer in your home.

One way is to consider changing your air filters which can save you thousands in maintenance! “Make sure that you’re getting a technician to come out and check your unit once a year, and it’s also a good idea to change your air filters once a month if you can to optimize it,” said APS spokesperson Yessica del Rincon.

Technicians through APS offer home audit programs to ensure you’re maximizing your energy use. “There’s a bunch of low to no cost tips people can use around the home, one of them is changing your lightbulbs to LED light bulbs,” del Rincon said. “Another thing customers can do is to grill outside or use that toaster oven... to keep it cooler in your house.”

Regarding off-peak hours, check your plan by calling the 24/7 call center. Also, consider shutting your windows, closing the blinds, and your door.

