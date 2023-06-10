110 ° Day Contest
90s here to stay this week

90s are here to stay for this week in Phoenix.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a cool morning to start your Saturday in Phoenix, with temperatures in the 60s!

We will see a warmer day today, with highs climbing to around 101 later this afternoon. Plan on sunny and dry conditions in Phoenix, with some breezes in the 10 to 15 miles per hour range. Sunday will start to see temperatures drop back to the 90s, as a low-pressure system to the west moves closer to Arizona.

Winds will pick up statewide with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph in northern Arizona and Flagstaff. We start the week off with wonderful temperatures in Phoenix with highs in the low 90s, well below normal for this time of year. Amazing!

