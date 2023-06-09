Weekend Phoenix-area closures include sections of I-10, I-17, Loops 202 and 203

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Give yourself a little extra time if traveling around the Valley this weekend. ADOT improvement projects will result in sections of freeway closures in the Phoenix area.

Interstate 10

Closures:

The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and state Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday, June 12, for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline will also be closed along with westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

Detours:

Westbound I-10 travelers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound U.S. 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Heading to the West Valley? Use westbound/northbound Loop 2020 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Note: I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and state Route 85 in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Interstate 17

Closures:

Southbound I-17 will be closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed, as well as southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads.

Detours:

Use eastbound Loop 101 to southbound state Route 51. Southbound drivers can also exit ahead of the closure using southbound 19th Avenue.

U.S. 60

Closures:

Westbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Mesa Drive and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will be closed along with Loop 101 ramps to westbound U.S. 60.

Detours:

Use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) or exit ahead of the closure using Southern Avenue or Baseline Road.

Loop 202

Closures:

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will be closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from northbound SR 143, eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets will be closed.

Detour:

Use eastbound I-10 to eastbound U.S. 60.

Loop 303

Closures:

Eastbound Loop 303 will be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound detour:

Use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound state Route 74.

Westbound detour:

Use westbound state Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Find additional information and a map of the closures here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.