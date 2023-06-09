Weekend Phoenix-area closures include sections of I-10, I-17, Loops 202 and 203
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Give yourself a little extra time if traveling around the Valley this weekend. ADOT improvement projects will result in sections of freeway closures in the Phoenix area.
Interstate 10
Closures:
- The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and state Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday, June 12, for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline will also be closed along with westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.
Detours:
- Westbound I-10 travelers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound U.S. 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).
- Heading to the West Valley? Use westbound/northbound Loop 2020 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.
Note: I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and state Route 85 in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Interstate 17
Closures:
- Southbound I-17 will be closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.
- Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed, as well as southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads.
Detours:
- Use eastbound Loop 101 to southbound state Route 51. Southbound drivers can also exit ahead of the closure using southbound 19th Avenue.
U.S. 60
Closures:
- Westbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Mesa Drive and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
- Westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will be closed along with Loop 101 ramps to westbound U.S. 60.
Detours:
Use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) or exit ahead of the closure using Southern Avenue or Baseline Road.
Loop 202
Closures:
- The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will be closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
- Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from northbound SR 143, eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets will be closed.
Detour:
- Use eastbound I-10 to eastbound U.S. 60.
Loop 303
Closures:
- Eastbound Loop 303 will be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Eastbound detour:
- Use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound state Route 74.
Westbound detour:
- Use westbound state Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.
Find additional information and a map of the closures here.
