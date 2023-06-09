Trooper, wrong-way driver hurt in crash on SR 85 near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hurt after colliding with a wrong-way car Thursday night near Buckeye. The other driver was also injured in the crash.

It began around 10 p.m. as troopers and Buckeye police officers were searching for a reported wrong-way driver heading south in the northbound lanes of State Route 85 near milepost 150. The car was spotted near milepost 141 and ended up hitting a Buckeye police cruiser and a DPS SUV before coming to a stop. The trooper and the wrong-way driver were taken to a hospital, but the Buckeye officer wasn’t hurt.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect but believe he was impaired. The northbound lanes of SR 85 were restricted during the investigation but have since reopened.

