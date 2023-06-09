Suspect arrested after deadly shooting under I-17 overpass in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead back in May, south of downtown Phoenix.

Police arrested 36-year-old Billy Jameson on Thursday for the shooting death of 49-year-old Jose Estrada. The shooting happened Sunday, May 21. Police were called around 6 p.m. to the area near 3rd Street and Interstate 17 and, initially, officers didn’t find anyone injured or heard gunshots, but someone in the area showed the officers to an encampment under the I-17 on 3rd Street. There they found a man who was shot. The man didn’t survive his injuries and died at the scene.

Jameson was booked on Thursday on charges of 1st-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited possession.

