110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say

By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was allegedly shot by a co-worker late Friday morning at a Little Caesars location in Glendale.

Officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to a business in the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues, where police say an employee shot a co-worker multiple times. When police arrived, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was locked inside a bathroom. Officers have since taken a 40-year-old man into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix
Joel Izzett, 41, is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder following a...
Man facing murder charge after wrong-way crash on US 60 left Mesa woman dead

Latest News

Federal prosecutors said four people were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking...
4 Phoenix-area residents get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in federal COVID-19 aid
Officials for the town of Queen Creek says if you currently live there, you will get water.
How Queen Creek is impacted by the recent Arizona groundwater study
Queen Creek secured water before state paused groundwater for housing development
Deputies believe one of the drivers had been drinking before the deadly crash.
Head-on crash leaves 2 dead south of Flagstaff