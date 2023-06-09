Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was allegedly shot by a co-worker late Friday morning at a Little Caesars location in Glendale.

Officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to a business in the area of 43rd and Peoria avenues, where police say an employee shot a co-worker multiple times. When police arrived, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was locked inside a bathroom. Officers have since taken a 40-year-old man into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

