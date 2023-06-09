110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos wants to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge’s decision to make the names public.

Attorney Joseph Murray said in a letter to Judge Joanna Seybert, who is based in Central Islip, New York, that Santos would agree to the disclosure that there is a “family” relationship between the Republican congressman and those who signed his bond.

News media outlets have challenged the sealing of records regarding the cosigners after Santos pleaded not guilty on May 10 to a 13-count indictment charging that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress about being a millionaire and cheated to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

The New York Times first sought to unseal the names and other news outlets, including The Associated Press, soon followed. Lawyers for the news entities did not immediately comment Friday.

Santos, 34, who represents parts of Queens and Long Island, has refused to resign and plans to seek a second term.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields ordered that the names be revealed but gave Santos until Friday to appeal. Murray had told Shields that Santos would rather go to jail than subject bond cosigners to the kind of threats he has gotten.

Murray filed a letter with Seybert on Friday morning.

In it, he repeatedly decried the “media frenzy” that has surrounded the criminal case, saying that three individuals lined up to cosign his bond “grew very fearful and concerned” on May 10 and one of them had a “change of heart and backed out.”

Murray said he publicly notified the House Ethics Committee that those who signed his bond were family members and not lobbyists, donors or others seeking to influence Santos, and he was willing to do the same in court documents.

In asking Seybert to overturn the magistrate judge’s decision, Murray wrote that Shields “failed to perceive the importance of the privacy issues” facing the cosigners.

Murray said Santos has faced “hateful attacks” since his arrest and been confronted with individuals who were “extremely angry, anti-gay, anti-Republican and all around anti-social.” Prior to Friday, Murray has said he, Santos and Santos’ staff have been receiving threatening and harassing calls and messages, including death threats.

If the names of the cosigners are revealed, they too might face attacks, he argued in Friday’s letter.

“Moreover, given the political temperature in this Country and acts of political violence that occur, the privacy interests of these suretors are far more concerning, especially considering their ages and respective employment,” Murray wrote.

In a May 23 letter requesting release of the names, attorney Dana Green wrote on behalf of the Times that the First Amendment required public access to the identities of those who signed the bond.

She said the signing of the bond “presents an obvious opportunity for political influence,” but she also noted that the public has an interest in ensuring that Santos appears in court and in exercising oversight of the effectiveness of the bond.

___

Associated Press Writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix
Joel Izzett, 41, is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder following a...
Man facing murder charge after wrong-way crash on US 60 left Mesa woman dead

Latest News

Police say an employee at a business shot a co-worker.
Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
Federal prosecutors said four people were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking...
4 Phoenix-area residents get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in federal COVID-19 aid