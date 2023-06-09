110 ° Day Contest
Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

