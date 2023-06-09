One person dead after late-night crash on I-10 in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a passenger car and semi-truck collided on Interstate 10 in Tolleson late Thursday night.

The call about the accident was reported around 11:10 p.m. on I-10 near 83rd Avenue. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had to close eastbound I-10 near Loop 101, as well as close the on-ramps for 99th and 91st avenues during the investigation. The Loop 101 interchange to eastbound I-10 was also closed.

The accident has since been cleared and all traffic in the area is back open. It’s unknown what led to the crash, or if speeding or impairment were factors. Officials haven’t released the name of the person who died.

