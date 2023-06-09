110 ° Day Contest
One person dead after late-night crash on I-10 in Tolleson

One person is dead after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck in Tolleson that happened...
One person is dead after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck in Tolleson that happened Thursday around 11:10 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a passenger car and semi-truck collided on Interstate 10 in Tolleson late Thursday night.

The call about the accident was reported around 11:10 p.m. on I-10 near 83rd Avenue. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had to close eastbound I-10 near Loop 101, as well as close the on-ramps for 99th and 91st avenues during the investigation. The Loop 101 interchange to eastbound I-10 was also closed.

The accident has since been cleared and all traffic in the area is back open. It’s unknown what led to the crash, or if speeding or impairment were factors. Officials haven’t released the name of the person who died.

