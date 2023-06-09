110 ° Day Contest
Mild Friday, warmer weekend ahead

First Alert Weather 5am Update for Friday 06/09/23
First Alert Weather 5am Update for Friday 06/09/23(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Partly sunny skies will clear this afternoon with abundant sunshine and a high of 97 degrees. Look for clear skies tonight and an overnight low of 72 degrees before we warm to right around 100 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday looks to be a windy day across our state as low pressure develops to our west. Look for 10-20 mile per hour winds gusting to 30 miles per hour in the Valley, with stronger winds in the high country, where a Wind Advisory may be warranted by Sunday.

Smoke from prescribed burns continues to make for hazy skies in parts of Flagstaff, Sedona and the Grand Canyon. In the Valley, a High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone.

