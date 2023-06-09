110 ° Day Contest
Man accused of stealing $100K in fragrances from east Valley stores

Acosta faces ten counts of retail theft.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing over $100,000 of perfumes from multiple fragrance stores in Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, and Phoenix.

The thefts started in June 2022 when 37-year-old Jose Luis Acosta walked into an Ulta Beauty store near Baseline and Copper roads, filled a pillowcase with $2959 worth of fragrances, and left the store without paying, court documents say. According to police, from Aug. 2022 - May 30, 2023, Acosta went to 10 more Ulta Beauty stores throughout the east Valley, where he shoved perfumes into duffle bags and pillowcases before fleeing the store. His thefts during these months totaled $39,740.98. Police say Acosta was in and out of the store within a minute during these crimes.

Investigators are looking into other retail thefts he might be connected to. Ulta Beauty believes he is responsible for over $100,000 in stolen fragrances.

Acosta was arrested Monday and booked into jail on ten counts of retail theft. He was previously arrested for theft, shoplifting, discharging a firearm, and assault.

