Hop on the temperature rollercoaster happening in Arizona

By this time next week, we may be seeing temperatures that are above average.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The upper level low that brought us the cooler temperatures this week after Monday’s 107 is moving to the north of Arizona over the Great Basin. It’s also weakened.

Briefly, a ridge of high pressure will build over Arizona on Saturday and highs in the deserts will pop back into the 100-degree range. But as quick as that, another cut off low will start spinning over central California and by Sunday, we’re going to cool right back down into the mid-90s. So below average temperatures, at this point, look to be a solid bet through next Wednesday.

One issue we’re dealing with is the potential for ozone air quality to degrade the rest of Friday into Saturday in the central deserts of our state. We’re all being asking to reduce driving and refrain from using gas-powered equipment. Also, if you fill up your car after sunset, that helps, too.

With the approach of the storm in California, winds will start to come up in western and northern Arizona on Saturday. Sunday is going to be a rather breezy day statewide, including metro Phoenix. Also, we’re looking for highs in the mid-90s thru Tuesday with a rather quick spike in temperatures beginning Wednesday. In fact, by this time next week we may be seeing temperatures that are above average. Right now, that average high for Phoenix is about 104 degrees.

