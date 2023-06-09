Head-on crash leaves 2 dead south of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are dead following a head-on collision Thursday night south of Flagstaff.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Lake Mary Road at milepost 330. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, a northbound Nissan Maxima sedan crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Corolla that was driving south. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either car.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the Maxima had a suspended license and that there were indications of alcohol impairment. No identities have been released.

A stretch of Lake Mary Road was closed during the investigation but reopened around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on what may have led up to this deadly crash is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4525.

