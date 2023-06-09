110 ° Day Contest
Glendale mother devastated after rollover crash sent three kids to hospital

By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale mother of three is devastated after a rollover crash sent her children to the hospital. Her 2-year-old has since been discharged, but her 6-year-old is still there, and her 2-month-old is in the ICU. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale police say three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one car had three children inside.

Aerial video from the scene shows at least three vehicles involved in the crash, including a work van, a sedan and a minivan. Drivers were advised to use 67th Avenue, 83rd Avenue, Glendale Avenue and Camelback Road for alternate routes. The intersection was closed as police investigated but reopened around 7 p.m. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

“I was awake the whole time and I was like ‘no no no’,” said Sabrina Samaniego. She was driving the SUV with her family inside when it rolled over from the accident. “As soon as the car landed, I got out and said ‘no my kids my kids’,” said Samaniego. Six-year-old Naveriah is badly hurt and still in the hospital; 2-year-old Dezeriah is hurt too, but back at home. Two-month-old Jeremiah has a traumatic brain injury, and is in the ICU, who took the brunt of the crash.

Samaniego, who has bumps and bruises, would do anything to trade places with them. “It’s heartbreaking my kids are here,” said Samaniego. “I just want them to be OK, I’m tired of seeing them the way they are, my son barely has any movements right now.”

Samaniego is asking for prayers in getting through this tough time. The family set up this fundraiser for whatever medical expenses are not covered.

