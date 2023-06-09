Firefighter released from hospital after bee attack at Scottsdale apartment complex

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A firefighter is out of the hospital after being stung during a bee attack call in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening.

Scottsdale fire arrived at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads to a swarm of bees attacking three people. Crews wore bee hoods and protective gear to guide the people to a safe area where paramedics treated them. A Phoenix firefighter was stung during the call, taken to the hospital in stable condition, and released on Thursday. Scottsdale fire says two people were also taken to the hospital in stable condition, while one person refused to go.

A pest control company soon arrived to assist with the beehive, which was located inside an arch at the front entrance.

Scottsdale Fire shares these tips on what to who if you are being stung by bees:

Get away from bees as quickly as you can

Protect your face and eyes as much as possible

Go to a safe, enclosed space like a house, car, or truck, where bees from outside can’t get inside with you

They also advise you to seek medical attention if breathing becomes difficult, you are stung many times, or if you are allergic to bees.

