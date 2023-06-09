110 ° Day Contest
LIVE: Fire crews battling massive pallet fire in south Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire crews are battling a massive pallet fire on Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., fire crews responded to the blaze near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Details on the fire are limited, but the Phoenix Fire Department says multiple cities are responding to the 2nd alarm scrap yard fire. Arizona’s Family new chopper shows large area engulfed in flames as crews battle the blaze.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

