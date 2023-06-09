LIVE: Fire crews battling massive pallet fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix fire crews are battling a massive pallet fire on Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., fire crews responded to the blaze near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Details on the fire are limited, but the Phoenix Fire Department says multiple cities are responding to the 2nd alarm scrap yard fire. Arizona’s Family new chopper shows large area engulfed in flames as crews battle the blaze.

