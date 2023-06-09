110 ° Day Contest
Emergency closure order issued due to Wilbur Fire burning north of Strawberry

The Wilbur Fire was started by lightning on May 21.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTS WELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An emergency area closure is in effect for a wildfire that’s been burning since last month in northern Arizona.

The Wilbur Fire is located approximately 8.5 miles west of Clints Well. The emergency area closure that went into effect on Thursday affects National Forest System lands near Clints Well on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District (MRRD). See the map below. The U.S. Forest Service asks that anyone planning to be near the closure to seek other recreational areas.

The fire was started by lightning on May 21 and has so far burned 474 acres in the Coconino National Forest. Officials have chosen to manage the fire rather than aggressively fight it so that it consumes debris to restore the forest to healthier conditions. It will also lessen the risk of severe wildfires in the area.

Tap/click here for additional information on the Wilbur Fire.

The Wilbur fire has been burning since May 21 following a lightning strike.
