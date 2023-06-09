110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Road reopens after deadly motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

The crash happened at Cave Creek and Jomax roads.
The crash happened at Cave Creek and Jomax roads.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Friday afternoon in north Phoenix.

While few details have been released, the collision happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Cave Creek and Jomax roads. No information has been released about the person who was killed.

Police closed Cave Creek Road in both directions at Jomax as officers investigated but it has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Is 'range anxiety' keeping Phoenix drivers from buying EVs?
Massive flames from a pallet fire burning near 35th Ave and Lower Buckeye in Phoenix.
Firefighters battle massive 3-alarm pallet fire in southwest Phoenix
The veto was among several Gov. Katie Hobbs made on Thursday.
Arizona governor vetoes bill requiring schools to limit transgender students’ bathroom access
Moonsoon 2023
What you need to know about the Monsoon 2023