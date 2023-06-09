Road reopens after deadly motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Friday afternoon in north Phoenix.

While few details have been released, the collision happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Cave Creek and Jomax roads. No information has been released about the person who was killed.

Police closed Cave Creek Road in both directions at Jomax as officers investigated but it has since reopened.

