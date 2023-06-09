110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cannabis company showcases new grow facility in San Manuel

Copper once fueled the small Arizona town of San Manuel, but now it's uplifted by weed, with cannabis company The Flower Shop opening The Flower Mine.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MANUEL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A small mining town in Southern Arizona is now looking to the green rush. San Manuel, just north of Tucson, is home to a growing cannabis industry and many new jobs.

The town that copper fueled is now uplifted by weed, with cannabis company The Flower Shop opening The Flower Mine. The building their grow facility is in was once a part of the company that mined copper.

The facility is a seed-to-sale operation, with a goal to push out 800 lbs of cannabis a week, a balance of quantity and quality for Director of Cultivation Patrick Corrigan. “If it doesn’t have the quality and if it doesn’t meet our own criteria points then there is no way anyone else is going to like it either,” said Corrigan.

The facility is the fountain of this desert of employment opportunities. “I’ve watched a lot of people move away to look for a new job,” said Flower Mine employee Nathaniel Lopez. Lopez used to drive 100 miles a day before he got this job. “Its a lot better, I have a five minute drive to work,” said Lopez.

The facility uses 15,000 gallons of groundwater a day, 75% of which the company said is reusable, a precious resource in this desert that Greta Brandt, the company’s president, admits was a big reason why they came to San Manuel. “We want to be able to scale that we needed without being constricted by water usage,” said Brandt.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Scottsdale fire arrived at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads to a...
Firefighter released from hospital after bee attack at Scottsdale apartment complex
Arizona town goes from copper mining to marijuana growing
Woolston has driven more than 1,000,000 miles and managed to avoid any accidents.
Phoenix UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the job
Officials with BNSF say 20 cars derailed and were heavily damaged. The train was carrying new...
Repairs, cleanup begins after 20 freight train cars derail near Williams