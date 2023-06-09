110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona city, state leaders announce legislation on disaster assistance for extreme heat

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Congressman Ruben Gallego announced legislation to expand federal disaster assistance for extreme heat emergencies.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Congressman Ruben Gallego have announced legislation to expand federal disaster assistance for extreme heat emergencies.

Friday’s announcement comes after 425 people died due to heat-related illnesses in Maricopa County last year alone. With the City of Phoenix being the first city to designate an office to heat relief and mitigation, Mayor Kate Gallego said now is the time to make this happen.

“We know that we can do even more if the federal government partners with us. That’s why I’ve been calling for several months for heat to be a federally declared disaster,” Mayor Gallego said, “We lose more Americans to heat than most other disasters combined and I’m grateful Congressman Gallego for introducing legislation to make that important change.”

It’s called the Extreme Heat Emergency Act, and this is a push to add extreme heat emergencies to FEMA’s list of declared disasters. According to Congressman Gallego, this will ensure communities statewide have the life saving resources they need to combat summer’s deadly hot temperatures.

“Mayors, like Mayor Gallego, can use this money to house people, to fix situations,” Congressman Gallego said, “if they have to set up cooling centers they would actually ask the federal government to pay for those cooling centers, that way it doesn’t come out of tax payer dollars.”

Congressman Gallego said the Extreme Heat Emergency Act has already been introduced in Washington, D.C., and the next steps are to garner support to push this bill to the finish line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

The veto was among several Gov. Katie Hobbs made on Thursday.
Arizona governor vetoes bill requiring schools to limit transgender students’ bathroom access
Moonsoon 2023
What you need to know about the Monsoon 2023
A 28-year-old man is dead after a 40-year-old co-worker allegedly shot him late Friday morning...
Person shot, killed by co-worker at Little Caesars restaurant in Glendale, police say
The FBI said there has been an increase in reports of sexploitation involving the use of...
Former Arizona DHS director’s advice to avoid deepfake sextortion
Joshua Allen, 40, was arrested on felony charges including aggravated DUI.
Trooper, wrong-way driver hurt in crash on SR 85 near Buckeye