Arizona boy meets artist whose music gives him strength in hospital

Rachel Platten’s ‘Fight Song’ has been the boy’s mantra in rehabilitation
Scout, during his physical rehabilitation from a serious crash, found strength in "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona boy and his mom got to sing along with a famous musical artist. Together, they sang a song that gave him strength during his rehabilitation from a serious accident about one year ago.

Scout is a patient at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He was in a coma last year from a serious car accident and his body had to re-learn basic functions. After fighting for his life, he found strength through Rachel Platten’s 2014 smash hit “Fight Song.” Scout and his mom got to meet Platten thanks to the Musicians On Call non-profit, which delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care environments.

They were able to have a virtual meeting with the songwriter where they talked, sang together and even shared a few tears. We wish Scout the best as he continues his road to recovery.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

