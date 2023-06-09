Arizona boy meets artist whose music gives him strength in hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona boy and his mom got to sing along with a famous musical artist. Together, they sang a song that gave him strength during his rehabilitation from a serious accident about one year ago.

Scout is a patient at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He was in a coma last year from a serious car accident and his body had to re-learn basic functions. After fighting for his life, he found strength through Rachel Platten’s 2014 smash hit “Fight Song.” Scout and his mom got to meet Platten thanks to the Musicians On Call non-profit, which delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care environments.

They were able to have a virtual meeting with the songwriter where they talked, sang together and even shared a few tears. We wish Scout the best as he continues his road to recovery.

