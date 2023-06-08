Tips to protect yourself as various fires affect air quality in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As controlled burns continue in Flagstaff and the mulch fire in Mesa still smolders, you can probably smell some lingering smoke in the air.

The National Weather Service released warnings of smoky and hazy skies, as well as poor air quality in some parts of the High Country. However, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the air quality index is still low considering what folks on the East Coast are facing.

At the moment, New York City is experiencing some, if not the worst, air quality in the world right now. American Lung Association Senior Director for Advocacy JoAnna Strother said it’s a great example of conditions posing an extreme risk towards peoples’ health.

“This is extremely unhealthy to breathe and these particles for anybody, so really, people should be minimizing their time outdoors as much as possible,” Strother said. “Again, those particles are so fine and so small that it can launch very deep down into our lungs, and even healthy people will experience shortness of breath, coughing when the pollutants are that high.”

In comparison to the current conditions in the northeastern U.S., Strother said the state is in better shape. However, since Phoenix is ranked in the top five for most polluted cities, the organization always keeps a close eye on the Valley, especially during wildfire season.

The organization reports 84% of Arizonans live in a county with at least one failing grade for ozone and particle days. However, over the past 50 years, Strother said the state’s air quality has improved, and the only reason conditions are worse than it should be is because of climate change.

“We are seeing hotter days, which contribute to the ozone and particle pollution temperatures are just hotter,” Strother said. “We’re also seeing more drought, which contributes to the largest wildfire.”

There is no ozone alert issued for any part of Arizona. If the lingering smoke worries you as you head out the door, The American Lung Association recommends you doing the following:

Limit your time outdoors

Roll your windows up while driving.

Set your AC to circulate inside air, to not pull in outside air.

Check your First Alert Weather app or any trusted weather source for the Air Quality Index

