110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Roasted Rainbow Beet Salad

By "Your Life Arizona" staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) - The star of this dish is the fresh mozzarella.

Wisconsin Cheese - Rainbow Roasted Beet Salad
Wisconsin Cheese - Rainbow Roasted Beet Salad(WisconsinCheese.com)

Ingredients - Orange Vinaigrette

  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh lemon thyme or thyme
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions - Lemon Vinaigrette

Whisk the orange juice, apple cider vinegar, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, orange zest and thyme in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Ingredients - Salad

  • 2 pounds rainbow beets, peeled and sliced 1-inch thick (6 to 8 medium)
  • 8 ounces spring mix salad greens (about 8 cups)
  • 1 package (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Fresh Mozzarella cheese–Ball, torn
  • 1/3 cup pistachios, toasted and chopped
  • Orange zest
  • Minced fresh lemon thyme or thyme
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions - Salad

Heat oven to 425°F. Line a 17 x 12-inch baking pan with aluminum foil.

Drizzle beets with 1/4 cup vinaigrette on prepared pan; toss to coat. Arrange beets in a single layer. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until beets are tender, flipping once. Cool completely.

Toss salad greens with 1/4 cup vinaigrette in a large bowl. Transfer greens to a serving platter. Top with beets and fresh mozzarella. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Sprinkle with the pistachios, orange zest and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Active time: 30 minutes | Servings: 6-8

More recipes featuring Wisconsin cheese

WisconsinCheese.com

Most Read

Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

“A great summer party starts with great food,” says James Beard Award-winning celebrity Chef...
4 mouth-watering summer recipes from award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz
“A great summer party starts with great food,” says James Beard Award-winning celebrity Chef...
4 signature recipes from award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz featuring Wisconsin cheese
Grilled Feta Nicoise salad
Grilled Feta Nicoise Salad
Wisconsin Cheese - Baked Provolone
Baked Provolone in Puff Pastry with Plum Chutney