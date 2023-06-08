Roasted Rainbow Beet Salad

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, visit WisconsinCheese.com.

(Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) - The star of this dish is the fresh mozzarella.

Wisconsin Cheese - Rainbow Roasted Beet Salad (WisconsinCheese.com)

Ingredients - Orange Vinaigrette

1/3 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 to 2 tablespoons honey

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 teaspoon minced fresh lemon thyme or thyme

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions - Lemon Vinaigrette

Whisk the orange juice, apple cider vinegar, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, orange zest and thyme in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Ingredients - Salad

2 pounds rainbow beets, peeled and sliced 1-inch thick (6 to 8 medium)

8 ounces spring mix salad greens (about 8 cups)

1 package (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Fresh Mozzarella cheese–Ball, torn

1/3 cup pistachios, toasted and chopped

Orange zest

Minced fresh lemon thyme or thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions - Salad

Heat oven to 425°F. Line a 17 x 12-inch baking pan with aluminum foil.

Drizzle beets with 1/4 cup vinaigrette on prepared pan; toss to coat. Arrange beets in a single layer. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until beets are tender, flipping once. Cool completely.

Toss salad greens with 1/4 cup vinaigrette in a large bowl. Transfer greens to a serving platter. Top with beets and fresh mozzarella. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Sprinkle with the pistachios, orange zest and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Active time: 30 minutes | Servings: 6-8

