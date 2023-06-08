110 ° Day Contest
Play catch on the field before D-backs game on Father’s Day

The Diamondbacks are giving fans a chance to purchase a package allowing fathers and sons to play catch on the field before the Father's Day game on June 18.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Dads and their kids can play catch on Chase Field before the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cleveland Guardians on Father’s Day.

Purchase the Father’s Day Play Catch on the Field VIP Package and you’ll get a 15-minute session to play catch on Chase Field. You’ll also get great seats and a D-backs cap.

And if that wasn’t already enough, the first 15,000 dads who arrive at the game will also get a D-backs Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Budweiser! The Father’s Day game is set for June 18 at 1:10 p.m.

Tap/click here for info and ticket information. And be sure to check out the video above for more from Arizona’s Family Sports Director Mark McClune and his sons!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

