110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix area restaurant chain to host slider eating contest

Contest starts June 17 and no professional eaters are allowed
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is holding a slider eating contest at all Valley locations. The winners from those locations will then compete in the final contest.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is holding a slider eating contest at all 17 of their locations. Gibby is at the 7th Street location to give us a preview of what the fierce competition might look like... if you’re an amateur.

This morning, we have Good Morning Arizona’s Colton Shone and producer Amanda going head to head. How many can they eat before the end of the segment?

If you would like to participate in the contest, you can enter through Cold Beers & Cheeseburger’s website. However, participation in the contest is first come, first serve and limited to the 10 contestants for each location. So the sooner you register, the more likely you are to secure your place at the table. Also, no professional eaters are allowed in the contest.

Prizes include $500 gift cards, a Gold Canyon Meat Box and CB&CB swag. For more information on contest rules, you can go here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Smoke lingers around Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Wilkes was 8 years old when she was with her family on a boat in the Florida waters. That boat...
Man reunites with woman he saved from sinking boat 41 years ago
Woman reunited with rescuer after 41 years
The National Weather Service released warnings of smoky and hazy skies, as well as poor air...
Tips to protect yourself as various fires affect air quality in Arizona