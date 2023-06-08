Phoenix area restaurant chain to host slider eating contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is holding a slider eating contest at all 17 of their locations. Gibby is at the 7th Street location to give us a preview of what the fierce competition might look like... if you’re an amateur.

This morning, we have Good Morning Arizona’s Colton Shone and producer Amanda going head to head. How many can they eat before the end of the segment?

If you would like to participate in the contest, you can enter through Cold Beers & Cheeseburger’s website. However, participation in the contest is first come, first serve and limited to the 10 contestants for each location. So the sooner you register, the more likely you are to secure your place at the table. Also, no professional eaters are allowed in the contest.

Prizes include $500 gift cards, a Gold Canyon Meat Box and CB&CB swag. For more information on contest rules, you can go here.

