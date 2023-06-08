110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

No injuries reported after freight train derails near Williams

Officials say 23 train cars carrying new cars, trucks and vans derailed early Thursday morning. Drone video courtesy of Coconino County Emergency Management.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after nearly two dozen train cars derailed late Wednesday night in Coconino County.

According to Coconino County Emergency Management, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams around 11:20 p.m. Officials say 23 cars derailed and were heavily damaged. The train was carrying new cars, trucks and vans.

No one was injured in the derailment and cleanup is underway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

Freight train derails near Williams
Taylor Sines, 27, and Logan Niemann, 26, were arrested after allegedly stealing a husky puppy...
Couple arrested for allegedly stealing puppy from Glendale breeder
Consumer Reports top tests bug repellents for the Arizona summer 2023
A Tempe bar and grill with heavily discolored meat