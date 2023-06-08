No injuries reported after freight train derails near Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after nearly two dozen train cars derailed late Wednesday night in Coconino County.

According to Coconino County Emergency Management, a BNSF train derailed just east of Williams around 11:20 p.m. Officials say 23 cars derailed and were heavily damaged. The train was carrying new cars, trucks and vans.

No one was injured in the derailment and cleanup is underway.

