110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mild Thursday but weekend warm-up ahead

Temperatures should warm slightly over the next few days, to about 99 for your Friday and 100 for Saturday.
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear skies and cool temperatures in the 70s this morning, warm to 97 this afternoon with a bit more cloud cover later in the day — 97 is about five degrees below average for this time of year in Phoenix.

Temperatures should warm slightly over the next few days, to about 99 for your Friday and 100 for Saturday. However, an area of low pressure developing to our west next week will bring temperatures back down to the mid-90s Sunday through Tuesday. Looks like triple digits return starting again next Wednesday.

Several prescribed burns are bringing smoky skies in the high country. The communities of Flagstaff and Sedona will be most impacted by this haziness over the next few days, especially during the morning hours. Those with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outdoors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say
Five vehicles were involved in the collision.
One person dead, 9 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5am Update for Thursday 6/8/2023
Expect mostly clear skies and not as breezy tonight, with lows around 70.
Cool June continues across the Valley
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm update for 6/7/2023
.
Mild Wednesday weather for Arizona