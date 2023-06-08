Mild Thursday but weekend warm-up ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear skies and cool temperatures in the 70s this morning, warm to 97 this afternoon with a bit more cloud cover later in the day — 97 is about five degrees below average for this time of year in Phoenix.

Temperatures should warm slightly over the next few days, to about 99 for your Friday and 100 for Saturday. However, an area of low pressure developing to our west next week will bring temperatures back down to the mid-90s Sunday through Tuesday. Looks like triple digits return starting again next Wednesday.

Several prescribed burns are bringing smoky skies in the high country. The communities of Flagstaff and Sedona will be most impacted by this haziness over the next few days, especially during the morning hours. Those with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system should limit their time outdoors.

