110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mesa tenants with disabilities looking for new homes as complex intends to sell

A group of renters in Mesa with serious mental illnesses, or SMI, have been informed by Copa Health that they must move out when their lease ends.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents with serious mental illnesses, or SMI, have been informed by Copa Health that they must move out when their lease ends. Tenants can also leave early for $1,000 and have moving expenses covered. It’s happening in Mesa near Main Street and Alma School Road. “I’m 60; this is home,” said Wendy Studebaker. She is one of eight people with SMI that she calls a family but is now told they must leave. “We are going to be torn apart, torn apart all eight of us,” said Studebaker.

The tenants who receive government assistance received a letter on May 17 from Copa Health informing them they can no longer stay in the apartment when their lease ends or move before July 1 for the added benefits. They also included a housing voucher and a way to find another housing unit, but Studebaker said it was not helpful. “Everyone here went into panic overdrive, like, what do we do now? We are going to be scattered!” said Studebaker.

A spokesperson for Copa Health sent the following:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Rueben Xavier Rocha is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo.
Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others, Glendale police say

Latest News

The beehive is in a neighborhood near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads.
Firefighter, 3 others hospitalized after being stung by bees in Scottsdale
Chandler condo owner stuck waiting a year for flood approval claim
'Zombie Hunter' sentenced to death
Joe Willers has been a mail carrier for 28 years.
Phoenix ranks among top cities for dog attacks against postal workers
Phoenix ranks #9 in nation for most postal workers attacked by dogs