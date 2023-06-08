Mesa tenants with disabilities looking for new homes as complex intends to sell

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents with serious mental illnesses, or SMI, have been informed by Copa Health that they must move out when their lease ends. Tenants can also leave early for $1,000 and have moving expenses covered. It’s happening in Mesa near Main Street and Alma School Road. “I’m 60; this is home,” said Wendy Studebaker. She is one of eight people with SMI that she calls a family but is now told they must leave. “We are going to be torn apart, torn apart all eight of us,” said Studebaker.

The tenants who receive government assistance received a letter on May 17 from Copa Health informing them they can no longer stay in the apartment when their lease ends or move before July 1 for the added benefits. They also included a housing voucher and a way to find another housing unit, but Studebaker said it was not helpful. “Everyone here went into panic overdrive, like, what do we do now? We are going to be scattered!” said Studebaker.

A spokesperson for Copa Health sent the following:

“Copa has been dedicated to supporting members, stakeholders, and the community for over 70 years. As such, the agency made a strategic decision to refine our residential footprint in Arizona to continue to enhance our housing options for members served. This decision directly impacts residents at one of its housing properties. Residents received notice aligned with Arizona Landlord Tenant guidelines. However, as a human service agency, Copa also understands the importance of supportive services and identified additional ways to assist residents. Copa has not placed the property on the market; and will not place it on the market until all willing residents have a supportive transition plan. Copa will provide residents transportation to search for housing - as well as to their respective housing payer. Copa Community Living Services Staff & Copa Hope Program Staff are currently available to directly assist residents in navigating housing resources (online and in person). Residents have direct access to a property management professional should they have questions about the process. While not required, we are also offering reimbursement for moving costs for those tenants that choose to relocate. Again, Copa has deep roots in the community and prioritizes the well-being of all residents and members.”

