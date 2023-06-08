Lots to do across Phoenix and beyond this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grab your calendars! There’s a lot to do in Phoenix this weekend, and you don’t want to miss out.

Phoenix

June 9-10 | Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret | Herberger Theatre Center - 222 E. Monroe St.

This play tells the story of Army Green Beret Danny Payton and talks about revenge, love, those that were “first in,” and those that were “the last out.” At the end of the show, a representative from the Gary Sinise Foundation will speak with the audience and cast members about the struggles of military families. Tickets are free to Veterans, Military, First Responders and their families. Click here for tickets.

June 9 | The Spongebob Musical - Opening Night | Herberger Theatre Center - 222 E. Monroe St.

Take a trip under the sea to Bikini Bottom to meet some of your most beloved characters! This show is perfect for all ages! Click here for tickets.

June 10 | Acrylic Pour Painting Workshop | Sunshine Craft Co. - 700 W. Campbell Ave.

Get your craft on at Sunshine Craft Co. with this acrylic paint pouring class. You’ll learn different pour techniques, get pointers about fluid art, and more during this 1.5-hour class. You’ll get a 5x5 and 8x8 canvas! Click here for tickets.

June 11 | Tai Chi in the Garden | Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix - 1125 N. 3rd Ave.

Connect with your inner self in these beautiful Central Phoenix gardens. The class is designed for beginners through advanced practitioners of this beautiful body movement. Tickets can be found here.

June 11 | Arizona Wedding Show - Spring | Phoenix Convention Center - 33 S. 3rd St.

The Arizona Wedding Show is coming back to the Phoenix Convention Center! There will be raffles, vendors, caterers, photographers, dance instructors, and so many others ready to make your special day extra special. Click here for tickets.

Tempe

June 10 | Barbie’s Summer Beach House Pool Party | Alibi Rooftop - 108 E. University Dr.

Ever wanted to take a dip inside Barbie’s Dream House pool? Now’s your chance! There will be Barbie-themed cocktails, a Barbie photo op, music, and dancing. The cover is $15, and only adults 21+ are allowed. Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

June 10 | Starlight Movie Night - Top Gun: Maverick | Scottsdale Stadium - 7408 E. Osborn Rd.

Enjoy a free movie under the stars on a blanket at the stadium. This weekend’s film is “Top Gun: Maverick,” and there will be alcoholic beverages, food, and so much more available at concession stands. The stadium is cashless, so prep in advance, and no chairs, pets, or outside food and beverages are allowed. Only sealed water bottles are okay (1 per person). Click here to reserve a spot.

June 11 | 2nd Annual AZ Arsenal Golf Classic | Talking Stick Golf Club - 9998 Talking Stick Way

Come out to the green for an afternoon of golfing, a luncheon, raffle prize opportunities, and more to benefit the Women’s+ Phoenix Fahrenheit and Arizona Arsenal flag football teams! Everyone and all skill levels are cordially invited. Gifts for the raffle include golf and tech gifts, restaurant gift cards, and so much more. Click here for tickets.

Glendale

June 10 | Donut Run | Tortoise & Hare Sports - 17570 N. 75th Ave., #605

It’s time for the monthly donut run in Glendale, starting from the Tortoise and Hare Cafe. You can have your choice of 1, 3 and 5-mile distances to choose from with all kinds of coffee and tasty treats at the end. Get your reservations here!

June 11 | Family Life Radio Fest | Desert Diamond Arena - 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

This all-star line-up is headed to Glendale with For King & Country, CeCe Winans, Pat Barrett, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Traylor and Central Live! Premium experiences are available and pre-paid parking is required. Click here for tickets.

