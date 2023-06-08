Firefighter, 3 others hospitalized after being stung by bees in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A firefighter and three others are in the hospital after they were stung by bees in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening. The beehive is in a neighborhood near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads. The firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Three others are being treated at the scene, officials said.

Crews are working to get rid of the beehive. Residents are asked to stay out of the area. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.