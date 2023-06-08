110 ° Day Contest
Firefighter, 3 others hospitalized after being stung by bees in Scottsdale

The beehive is in a neighborhood near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads.
The beehive is in a neighborhood near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A firefighter and three others are in the hospital after they were stung by bees in Scottsdale on Wednesday evening. The beehive is in a neighborhood near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads. The firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Three others are being treated at the scene, officials said.

Crews are working to get rid of the beehive. Residents are asked to stay out of the area. The investigation is ongoing.

