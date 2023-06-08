110 ° Day Contest
Family holds vigil for young Glendale mother reportedly killed by ex-boyfriend

Family and friends of Jordin Castillo are looking to raise awareness about domestic violence after the young mom was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a Glendale mother who police say was shot and killed over the weekend by her ex-boyfriend demands justice. “This has probably been the hardest experience that a parent or anyone could feel. My daughter was loved by so many people, and I wish she could see how big her army was and that she could have called anybody,” said Katina Castillo, the mother of Jordin Castillo, who was killed Sunday.

Dawning candles, balloons with messages, and posters, a vigil was held at South Mountain to honor Castillo as her loved ones gave a clear message to the gunman who took her away. “We are not going to stop shouting her name until we get justice because this monster needs to pay for what he did to my niece, my sister’s baby,” said her aunt, Mercedes Castillo.

According to Glendale police- 22-year-old Rueben Xavier Rocha, Castillo’s ex-boyfriend, turned himself in. Police say Rocha jumped on top of her apartment balcony and tried to break down the door before firing his gun inside. Castillo and two others were hit, with Castillo succumbing to her injuries. “She was an amazing woman, so strong, so small but so mighty,” said Katina.

Rueben Xavier Rocha, 22, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo, and injuring two others at a Glendale apartment complex.

Wednesday’s vigil was to not only remember Castillo but bring awareness to the dangers of domestic violence. Police said Castillo had a protective order against Rocha after they were previously in a relationship. “You think a piece of paper is going to help you and it’s not. My daughter thought she was safe because she had a protective order and it didn’t save her,” said Katina.

Domestic Violence help links:

