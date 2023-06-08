DPS troopers stop truck, find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo

110 ° Day Contest
According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires, including 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.(AZ Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the AZ Department of Public Safety, a trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force stopped a vehicle for multiple moving violations on Interstate 19 southbound between Tucson and Sahuarita on June 3.

During the stop, troopers observed indicators of criminal activity.

According to DPS, a subsequent vehicle search resulted in the seizure of 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside two commercial vehicle tires, including 800 high-caliber rifle rounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

