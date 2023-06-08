110 ° Day Contest
Deputies search for swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

The man was having trouble swimming before he went under, deputies say.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County deputies are searching for a swimmer who never came up at Lake Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., investigators were called to the Scorpion Bay Marina for a man who was having trouble swimming. However, he went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.

Peoria Fire has sent rescue swimmers into the lake to search for the man. The investigation is ongoing.

