Deputies search for swimmer who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County deputies are searching for a swimmer who never came up at Lake Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., investigators were called to the Scorpion Bay Marina for a man who was having trouble swimming. However, he went under and never resurfaced, deputies said.

Peoria Fire has sent rescue swimmers into the lake to search for the man. The investigation is ongoing.

