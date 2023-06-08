D-backs vs. Nationals game postponed due to poor air quality from wildfires

WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks game versus the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to poor air quality in the Washington, D.C. area. Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday morning, less than two hours before the game was set to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT (10:05 a.m. MST).

The move comes as intense, yellowish-gray smoke continues to blanket the northeastern U.S. for a second day following dozens of wildfires in Canada. Much of the air was in the “unhealthy or worse categories in areas from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and parts of the Upper Great Lakes,” according to an advisory issued by the Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday night. U.S. authorities issued air quality alerts in multiple regions, and smoke is expected to persist for days.

The MLB says the decision on the D-backs-Nationals game was made following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 22, at 1:05 p.m. EST.

